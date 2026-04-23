2,555 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $487.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $491.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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