25,672 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. $AME Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,672 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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