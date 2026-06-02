2,650,989 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650,989 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $361,012,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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