2,652,522 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,652,522 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $252,918,000. Boston Scientific comprises 2.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:BSX opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: investors purchased ~60,185 call options today (about a 154% jump vs. normal), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts such as earnings and potential regulatory wins.

Unusually large call-option buying: investors purchased ~60,185 call options today (about a 154% jump vs. normal), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts such as earnings and potential regulatory wins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and long-term upside remain: despite recent downdraft, many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and the median analyst target across recent reports sits near $100, implying material upside from current levels. Wall Street Refuses to Blink

Analyst backing and long-term upside remain: despite recent downdraft, many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and the median analyst target across recent reports sits near $100, implying material upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings positioning and scheduled Q1 report: the company reports Q1 results Wednesday (pre-market), which is driving de-risking and volatility into the print — investors are positioning for guidance and procedure trends. Q1 2026 Earnings Preview

Pre-earnings positioning and scheduled Q1 report: the company reports Q1 results Wednesday (pre-market), which is driving de-risking and volatility into the print — investors are positioning for guidance and procedure trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst tweaks: Stifel trimmed its price target (now $85) but kept a Buy rating, and Truist slightly cut its PT to $90 while remaining constructive — these are modest downward revisions but not a shift to sell consensus. Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today

Mixed analyst tweaks: Stifel trimmed its price target (now $85) but kept a Buy rating, and Truist slightly cut its PT to $90 while remaining constructive — these are modest downward revisions but not a shift to sell consensus. Negative Sentiment: Surge of securities class-action notices and filings: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Portnoy, Faruqi, Robbins, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced suits or investor alerts tied to a July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 class period and a May 4 lead-plaintiff deadline — this increases headline/legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Surge of securities class-action notices and filings: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Portnoy, Faruqi, Robbins, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced suits or investor alerts tied to a July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 class period and a May 4 lead-plaintiff deadline — this increases headline/legal risk and could pressure sentiment and costs. Negative Sentiment: Near-term technical/valuation pressure: coverage notes and commentary report BSX near a 52-week low with YTD weakness and some analysts trimming forecasts — these factors contribute to selling momentum ahead of earnings. 52-Week Low Coverage

Near-term technical/valuation pressure: coverage notes and commentary report BSX near a 52-week low with YTD weakness and some analysts trimming forecasts — these factors contribute to selling momentum ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalances noted in data summaries may amplify negative sentiment when combined with legal headlines and uncertain near-term procedure trends. Quiver/Market Analysis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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