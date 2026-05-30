2,746,157 Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,746,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $123,018,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.48% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,673 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 324,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 208,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 202,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. This trade represents a 80.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $69,803.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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