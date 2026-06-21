279,753 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,753 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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