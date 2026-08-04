283,639 Shares in Relx Plc $RELX Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 283,639 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 2,468.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 3,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company's stock.

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Relx Trading Up 2.1%

RELX opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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