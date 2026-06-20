28,374 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Acquired by PeakShares LLC

PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,374 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 69.02%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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