28,386 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,386 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Cintas by 84.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $179.17 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from a "cautious" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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