2,872 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,872 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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