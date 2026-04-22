29,627 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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