30,000 Shares in Docusign Inc. $DOCU Acquired by Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Docusign accounts for approximately 0.9% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 5,318.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Docusign by 5,860.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,539.73. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,423 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,699. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.23 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Docusign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results topped expectations — DOCU reported $1.01 EPS vs. $0.95 consensus and revenue of $836.9M, with revenue up ~7.8% YoY, signaling continued growth and margin improvement. MarketBeat DOCU summary

Q3 results topped expectations — DOCU reported $1.01 EPS vs. $0.95 consensus and revenue of $836.9M, with revenue up ~7.8% YoY, signaling continued growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $2.0 billion buyback (up to ~21% of shares) — a large repurchase program that management says indicates shares are undervalued and can support the share price over time. MarketBeat DOCU summary

Board authorized a $2.0 billion buyback (up to ~21% of shares) — a large repurchase program that management says indicates shares are undervalued and can support the share price over time. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — several large funds (Norges Bank, Capital World, Arrowstreet, Marshall Wace, Woodline) materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can provide steadier demand for the shares. MarketBeat DOCU institutional holdings

Institutional accumulation — several large funds (Norges Bank, Capital World, Arrowstreet, Marshall Wace, Woodline) materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can provide steadier demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix remains split — consensus is a “Hold” with a $64.67 average target; broker price targets and ratings vary widely (from Underperform to Buy), leaving near‑term analyst-driven directional risk moderate. MarketBeat analyst coverage

Analyst mix remains split — consensus is a “Hold” with a $64.67 average target; broker price targets and ratings vary widely (from Underperform to Buy), leaving near‑term analyst-driven directional risk moderate. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — CEO Allan Thygesen sold 26,250 shares (avg ~$47.78) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan. This is a sizable reduction in his stake and has likely weighed on sentiment. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling this week — CEO Allan Thygesen sold 26,250 shares (avg ~$47.78) under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan. This is a sizable reduction in his stake and has likely weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CRO Paula Hansen and insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 6,000 and 12,000 shares respectively (each at ~\$46.8), both reported as executed under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans — multiple senior exits in one day can pressure sentiment despite plan disclosures. CRO Form 4

CRO Paula Hansen and insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 6,000 and 12,000 shares respectively (each at ~\$46.8), both reported as executed under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans — multiple senior exits in one day can pressure sentiment despite plan disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Non‑executive director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares (~\$48.15), further adding to the week’s insider selling flow. Director Form 4

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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