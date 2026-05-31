30,260 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Purchased by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,260 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000. Blackstone accounts for about 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This trade represents a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 899,669 shares in the company, valued at $113,169,363.51. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,355,303 shares of company stock valued at $264,789,896 and have sold 7,532,518 shares valued at $30,496,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Blackstone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Blackstone's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Blackstone's payout ratio is 118.67%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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