3,036 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by Wealth Care LLC

Wealth Care LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here