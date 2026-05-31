3,042,531 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,042,531 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $861,979,000. Norges Bank owned 2.48% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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