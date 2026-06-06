308,000 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Acquired by Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 308,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP owned about 0.13% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

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Energy Fuels Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.44. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 160,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,692.11. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,557.06. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,130,000. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UUUU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

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About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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