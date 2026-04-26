308,912 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 308,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,990,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,138,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,110,000 after buying an additional 312,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,194,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 268,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 180,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,679,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,892,000 after purchasing an additional 165,732 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

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