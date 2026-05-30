30,975 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,975 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac owned about 0.05% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

ACM Research Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.82. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACMR

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,377.36. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,850. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here