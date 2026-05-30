3,099 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $383.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.90 and a 1-year high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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