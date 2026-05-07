313,700 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 313,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,818,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in US Foods by 303.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

US Foods Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of USFD opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report).

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