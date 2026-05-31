31,809 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $954,117,000 after buying an additional 399,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $318,516,000 after buying an additional 145,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,581,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $215,174,000 after buying an additional 106,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,682,000 after buying an additional 531,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.23.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7%

ARE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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