322,328 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here