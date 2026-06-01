3,227,348 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,227,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $694,009,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.84% of Flutter Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,983 shares of the company's stock worth $52,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company's stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 966,839 shares of the company's stock worth $207,950,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $24,972,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,542.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,735.44. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 1,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $117,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,961,330.22. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and sold 23,828 shares worth $2,477,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Flutter Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.26.

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Key Flutter Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Flutter promotes Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead APAC charge

Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Flutter Entertainment: Attractive Entry Point

Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Positive Sentiment: Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Is The Market Mispricing Flutter Entertainment On FanDuel Concerns?

Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Neutral Sentiment: Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vesting equity awards. That makes the transactions look administrative rather than a sign of negative insider sentiment.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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