3,252 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 31.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $312.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -844.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,126.45 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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