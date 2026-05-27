32,731 Shares in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 332,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $56.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on CG

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,279,015,381.92. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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