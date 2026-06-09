329,991 Shares in Semtech Corporation $SMTC Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329,991 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $24,317,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Semtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 107,617 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 678,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $27,125,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000.

Semtech Stock Up 5.1%

Semtech stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -407.15 and a beta of 2.32. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $172.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,390.59. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $180,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,598,575.08. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut Semtech from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.73.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

Further Reading

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