33,161 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SolarEdge Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here