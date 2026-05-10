3,320 Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock worth $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Woodward by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,849,000 after purchasing an additional 497,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,497 shares of the technology company's stock worth $194,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,759.60. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $7,405,135. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $369.93 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.74 and a 12-month high of $407.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $375.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.27.

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Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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