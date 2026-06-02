33,967 Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $151,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,300 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,551,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GPC opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 226.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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