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35,370 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd opened a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, buying 35,370 shares valued at about $784,000 in the first quarter and ending with a 0.12% stake.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor recently reported quarterly earnings of -$0.28 per share, beating expectations, with revenue of $163.79 million slightly above estimates despite year-over-year revenue slipping 0.5%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has an average Hold rating and a $40 target price, while insiders have also been selling shares, including recent transactions by the CFO and EVP.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,517,657.96. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,671. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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