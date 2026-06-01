3,539,136 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,539,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,332,000. Norges Bank owned 0.57% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,096,411 shares of the company's stock worth $133,126,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,631 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,313.40. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,723 shares of company stock valued at $130,478,651. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. SEC filing

CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. SEC filing

Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. Negative Sentiment: A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. SEC filing

A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. SEC filing

Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article source

Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb is investing in group travel startup WeRoad through a $58 million Series C round, potentially broadening its travel ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article source

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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