36,335 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,174,864,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,648,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,365,113,000 after purchasing an additional 472,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,023,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $374,922,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.11.

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Entergy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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