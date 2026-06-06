363,487 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 363,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,820,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.65% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,880,000 after buying an additional 104,977 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,140,000 after buying an additional 350,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,844,000 after buying an additional 648,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 418.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 759,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,026,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers bought 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.7%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

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