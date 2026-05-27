36,904 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Bought by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC owned 0.06% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Delek US by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,569,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delek US by 6,300.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,861 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. UBS Group upped their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Delek US in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 1.9%

Delek US stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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