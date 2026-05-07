374,129 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 374,129 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $51,020,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.64% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after buying an additional 189,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Generac by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,825,000 after buying an additional 536,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $267.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average of $182.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $269.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Generac's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Generac in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Generac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $226.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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