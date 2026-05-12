386,291 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,376,000. Janus Henderson Group accounts for about 2.9% of Versor Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,657 shares of the company's stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,154 shares of the company's stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,201 shares of the company's stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,851,082 shares of the company's stock worth $304,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,941.53. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,078 shares in the company, valued at $22,058,711.36. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.0%

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $541.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 24.33%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.29.

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Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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