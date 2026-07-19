3,890 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $488.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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