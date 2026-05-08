39,000 Shares in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Bought by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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