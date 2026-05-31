396,668 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 396,668 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $41,655,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,950 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $669,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8%

EOG opened at $133.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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