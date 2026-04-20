39,842 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000. DoorDash accounts for 2.1% of Exane Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $134,119,491.66. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

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DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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