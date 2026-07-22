40,451 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Bought by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 6.7%

AMKR opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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