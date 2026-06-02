40,690 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $908,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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