41,971 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in Amrize by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 247,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in Amrize by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 138,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,944.16. This trade represents a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.91 per share, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,649,480. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,449. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $52.85 on Monday. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Amrize from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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