41,973 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,973 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.08 and a one year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

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