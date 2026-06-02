42,000 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $12,108,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 246 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMG stock opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.54 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.01 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Affiliated Managers Group's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 34.71 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, General Counsel Kavita Padiyar sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $612,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 42,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,873,057.28. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.30, for a total transaction of $2,290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,654,829.50. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $4,240,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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