425,671 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,671 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $130,235,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.06% of McDonald's at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,643,704,000 after acquiring an additional 196,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,445,899,000 after acquiring an additional 286,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,343,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day moving average is $308.57.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,862,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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