4,260 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $794,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,204,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled Halos for Robotics, a full-stack safety system for physical AI that strengthens its position in robotics and autonomous machines by making its platform more useful for partners building real-world AI systems. NVIDIA Announces Halos for Robotics, the Industry's First Full-Stack Safety System for Physical AI
- Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted its Vera Rubin supercomputing platform and a growing European deployment base, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA hardware in AI, scientific computing, and research infrastructure. NVIDIA Vera Rubin Delivers World-Class Supercomputers for Science
- Positive Sentiment: New coverage around Fervo Energy’s partnership with NVIDIA and PNNL on a geothermal digital twin suggests NVIDIA is extending its AI stack into clean-energy and industrial simulation use cases, another long-term demand driver for its compute platforms. Fervo Energy to partner with Nvidia, PNNL on geothermal digital twin
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue NVIDIA remains a strong long-term AI winner, citing continued revenue growth and attractive valuation relative to its growth profile; these are supportive but do not provide a fresh near-term catalyst. Nvidia: The $1 Trillion Trade Hiding In Plain Sight
- Neutral Sentiment: On the other hand, some reports note that investors are rotating toward memory chips, infrastructure, and lower-priced semiconductor opportunities, while Kalshi-linked commentary suggests chip prices could soften, which can weigh on NVIDIA sentiment even if it does not change the company’s fundamentals. Nvidia's stock struggles as Kalshi traders bet chip prices are coming down
- Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says NVIDIA is being held back by profit-taking and macro uncertainty, including softer risk appetite tied to U.S.-Iran peace-talk headlines and broader worries about whether AI chip pricing has further room to fall. Nvidia Stock: How the Chip Maker Is Trading Today
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.
NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVIDIA
(Free Report
)
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.
While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.Get This Free Report