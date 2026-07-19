427,004 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 427,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,139,000. Cencora comprises about 0.6% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.22% of Cencora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company's stock worth $426,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $16,487,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,370 shares of the company's stock worth $97,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $307.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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