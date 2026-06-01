4,285 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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