4,286 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,286 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,927 shares of the software company's stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $3,233,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,724,102 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,148,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the software company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: FTC approval removes a key deal risk: U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. FTC Grants Early Approval for Adobe’s Acquisition of Topaz Labs

U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Topaz Labs deal reinforces the AI growth narrative: Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Why Is Adobe Stock Climbing Today

Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe continues to build credibility around responsible AI: The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Neutral Sentiment: Creator and education initiatives provide brand support: Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion

Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain: Commentary comparing Adobe Express with Canva and analysis noting uncertainty around Adobe’s AI transition underscore concerns about competition, monetization and whether new AI features can accelerate growth enough to offset disruption from generative-AI tools.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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